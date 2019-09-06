Watch: Old Lady Fights Off Robber With Walking Stick

A grandma uses her walking stick to fight off a robber.

September 6, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

A man wearing a blanket as a disguise tried to rob a newsstand on Tuesday.  He probably thought it would be a snap because the clerk was an 82-year-old woman. 

He was wrong.  She grabbed her walking stick and started bashing and poking him.  They struggled a little and she ended up on the floor.  He managed to get away with about $60 and some cigarettes.

And even though she had a black eye and some bruises, she was BACK behind the counter 30 minutes later!

 

