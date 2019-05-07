Watch: The Naughty Little Kid In The Background
A little kid FLIPS in the background of a live news report!
May 7, 2019
An Aussie news reporter was in front of Windsor Castle on Sunday talking about the royal baby, who hadn't arrived yet.
Then a car drives by in the background and there's a little kid leaning out of the back window FLIPPING OFF the camera. He knows what he's doing because he has a huge grin on his face. The anchors back in Australia have a field day with it.
.@edwina_b received an unwelcome guest while reporting from the mean streets of Windsor... -- pic.twitter.com/i0IyfqPWJS— Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 5, 2019