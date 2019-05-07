Watch: The Naughty Little Kid In The Background

A little kid FLIPS in the background of a live news report!

May 7, 2019
Courtney Landrum
An Aussie news reporter was in front of Windsor Castle on Sunday talking about the royal baby, who hadn't arrived yet. 

Then a car drives by in the background and there's a little kid leaning out of the back window FLIPPING OFF the camera.  He knows what he's doing because he has a huge grin on his face.  The anchors back in Australia have a field day with it.

