Watch: Nationals' Fan Holds Two Beers And Takes Homerun To Chest
...And he DIDN'T drop the beers!
October 28, 2019
The Nationals lost to the Astros again last night and are now trailing the World Series 3 games to 2, but on the bright side, one of their fans took a home run shot to the chest while holding two beers. And he ended up with the ball AND the beers.
What a legend --— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2019
This fan was double fisting with 2 beers and took Yordan's home run ball to the gut! pic.twitter.com/9Tfi8uiyhy