Watch: Nationals' Fan Holds Two Beers And Takes Homerun To Chest

The Nationals lost to the Astros again last night and are now trailing the World Series 3 games to 2, but on the bright side, one of their fans took a home run shot to the chest while holding two beers. And he ended up with the ball AND the beers.

What a legend --



This fan was double fisting with 2 beers and took Yordan's home run ball to the gut! pic.twitter.com/9Tfi8uiyhy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2019