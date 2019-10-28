Watch: Nationals' Fan Holds Two Beers And Takes Homerun To Chest

...And he DIDN'T drop the beers!

October 28, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Nationals lost to the Astros again last night and are now trailing the World Series 3 games to 2, but on the bright side, one of their fans took a home run shot to the chest while holding two beers.  And he ended up with the ball AND the beers.

