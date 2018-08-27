Watch: Money Thief Caught By Mousetrap

Watch a mousetrap catch a money thief.

August 27, 2018
Courtney Landrum
(Dreamstime)

A store in Brazil put a mousetrap inside a cash drawer that people had been stealing from, and then posted video of it catching a woman in the act.  She's at the counter talking to someone when she sneaks her hand into the drawer and it snaps.

No one says anything and she calmly puts it back, and acts as if nothing happened.  Someone eventually comes over and locks the drawer, but there's no word whether she was arrested.

