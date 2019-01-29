Watch: Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl Commercial

Enjoy Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl commercial.

January 29, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Igorr/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Michelob Ultra has Zoe Kravitz in an ASMR-themed Super Bowl ad for Pure Gold, their "organic" beer.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Michelob Ultra
Super Bowl
commercial
Video
watch