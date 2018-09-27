Watch: Is Meghan Markle Developing A British Accent?

September 27, 2018
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Internet is still trying to build its case that Duchess Meghan Markle has abandoned her American accent for a British one  just two years into her relationship with Prince Harry.  But in the latest video they're obsessing over, it's hard to hear any accent at all.

