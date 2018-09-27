Watch: Is Meghan Markle Developing A British Accent?

The Internet is still trying to build its case that Duchess Meghan Markle has abandoned her American accent for a British one just two years into her relationship with Prince Harry. But in the latest video they're obsessing over, it's hard to hear any accent at all.

The Duchess of Sussex shares her secret “something blue” from her wedding day. Witness special moments spent with the Royal family through the course of a historic year.#QueenOfTheWorld. Tuesday 9.15pm @ITV. pic.twitter.com/QWKPGzny9E — ITV (@ITV) September 23, 2018