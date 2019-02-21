Skip to main content
Watch: "The Masked Singer" Double Elimination
Here's who got revealed and sent home last night...
February 21, 2019
Courtney Landrum
(Photo by Vrabelpeter1/Dreamstime.com)
Categories:
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos
The LION and the RABBIT were revealed last night...
Video of You Won&#039;t Believe Who Is Under The Lion Mask! | Season 1 Ep. 8 | THE MASKED SINGER
Video of You Won&#039;t Believe Who Is Under The Rabbit Mask! | Season 1 Ep. 8 | THE MASKED SINGER
