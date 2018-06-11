Watch: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Students Perform At The 2018 Tony Awards

Check out a very emotional rendition of "Seasons of Love" from students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on last night's Tony Awards.

June 11, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Features

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, perform Rent's "Seasons Of Love" in honor of their theatre teacher, Melody Herzfeld, who was named the recipient of the 2018 Excellence in Theatre Education Award, presented by Carnegie Mellon.

Tags: 
Y98
Video
watch
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
students
Courtney & Company
perform
Tony
awards
Seasons of Love