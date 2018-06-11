Watch: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Students Perform At The 2018 Tony Awards
Check out a very emotional rendition of "Seasons of Love" from students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on last night's Tony Awards.
June 11, 2018
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, perform Rent's "Seasons Of Love" in honor of their theatre teacher, Melody Herzfeld, who was named the recipient of the 2018 Excellence in Theatre Education Award, presented by Carnegie Mellon.