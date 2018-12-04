Watch: Madonna/Lady Gaga Feud Heats Up

Things are "heating up" between Madonna and Lady Gaga again.

December 4, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

During interviews for "A Star is Born", Lady Gaga has repeatedly dropped versions of this quote:  "There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don't believe in you, but all it takes is one who does, and it just changes your whole life."

Well, Madonna posted a video on her Instagram story of herself back in the '80s saying, "If there's 100 people in a room and 99 say they liked it, I only remember the one person who didn't."

