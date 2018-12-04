Watch: Madonna/Lady Gaga Feud Heats Up

During interviews for "A Star is Born", Lady Gaga has repeatedly dropped versions of this quote: "There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don't believe in you, but all it takes is one who does, and it just changes your whole life."

Well, Madonna posted a video on her Instagram story of herself back in the '80s saying, "If there's 100 people in a room and 99 say they liked it, I only remember the one person who didn't."