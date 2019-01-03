Watch: Love Is In The Air...Plane Proposal
Check out a passenger's cute proposal to a member of the flight crew.
Watch Stefano surprise his girlfriend, and Emirates’ cabin crew member Vittoria, with a romantic inflight proposal... With some help from the cabin crew and passengers.
