Watch: Love Is In The Air...Plane Proposal

Check out a passenger's cute proposal to a member of the flight crew.

January 3, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Joanne Harris/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Watch Stefano surprise his girlfriend, and Emirates’ cabin crew member Vittoria, with a romantic inflight proposal...  With some help from the cabin crew and passengers.

Love is in the air(plane). Watch our customer Stefano surprise his girlfriend and Emirates’ cabin crew member Vittoria with a romantic inflight proposal, with some help from our cabin crew and passengers. ✈️ ❤ -- #EmiratesAirline #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter

A post shared by Emirates (@emirates) on

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Proposal
Courtney & Company
Love
is
in
the
air
plane