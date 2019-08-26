Watch: Lightning Strike At PGA Championship

Six people were injured by a lightning strike at the PGA Tour Championship.

August 26, 2019
Six people were injured by a LIGHTNING STRIKE at the PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta on Saturday.

Nobody was struck by the lightning, but it sent debris flying, and that's what caused the injuries.  One person was treated at the scene.  The other five were hospitalized, but released later that night.

Play resumed yesterday, and RORY MCILROY came out on top.

