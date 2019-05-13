Watch: "Judy" Movie Trailer

Here's the trailer for the new movie about Judy Garland starring Renee Zellweger.

May 13, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Check out Renee Zellweger as JUDY GARLAND in "Judy".

 

Tags: 
Y98
Judy
Movie
trailer
Courtney & Company