Enjoy John Travolta dad-dancing to 50 Cent. It happened at Cannes, where John is promoting his new movie "Gotti". What happend to your "Saturday Night Fever" moves, John?

Me and John Travolta partying -- l swear l only came out here because of him. pic.twitter.com/naQXTMGnxr — 50cent (@50cent) May 16, 2018