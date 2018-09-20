Watch: Jennifer Garner Using Hot-Roller Treatment

Here's Jennifer Garner using the hot-roller hair treatment from Reese Witherspoon's new book, "Whiskey in a Teacup".

My friend @reesewitherspoon has written a book full of so much— great food and recipes, insights, family, life lessons. It’s so so fun, check it out! Oh, and her hot roller tips are -- ----. #WhiskeyInATeacup #availabletomorrow! #improudofyoulady #belikereese