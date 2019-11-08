Watch: Jailhouse Makeup Tutorial

Here's what to use for makeup in JAIL.

November 8, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

This video was posted back in April, but it's going viral now.  It's a YouTuber and ex-con named Christina Randall doing a "jailhouse makeup tutorial."  Jail inmates are not allowed to have makeup so they use whatever they can get their hands on.

To make eye shadow she rubs stick deodorant on a magazine page that matches the color she wants.  For eyeliner she stirs a pencil into Vaseline until it's a dark paste.  For lipstick she's used Kool-Aid, although in this video, it's Doritos.

Click Here to watch the video.

 

 

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Video
watch
jailhouse
makeup
tutorial