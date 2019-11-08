Watch: Jailhouse Makeup Tutorial

This video was posted back in April, but it's going viral now. It's a YouTuber and ex-con named Christina Randall doing a "jailhouse makeup tutorial." Jail inmates are not allowed to have makeup so they use whatever they can get their hands on.

To make eye shadow she rubs stick deodorant on a magazine page that matches the color she wants. For eyeliner she stirs a pencil into Vaseline until it's a dark paste. For lipstick she's used Kool-Aid, although in this video, it's Doritos.

Click Here to watch the video.