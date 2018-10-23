Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith Used To Date Alfonso Ribeiro

Jad Pinket Smith dated CARLTON??!!

October 23, 2018
On her Facebook show yesterday, Jada Pinkett Smith admitted that she went on a date with ALFONSO RIBEIRO years before she and Will Smith hooked up.

