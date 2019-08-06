Watch: Inmate Caught Trying To Escape Disguised As Daughter

An inmate tried to disguise himself as his DAUGHTER to escape??!!

August 6, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

A prison inmate in Brazil tried to escape on Saturday by dressing as his 19-year-old daughter.  That included her clothes, a silicone mask, and a long black wig.  The guards caught him though, and a video of the guy taking off the disguise is now circulating around online.

Tags: 
Y98
inmate
caught
trying
escape
disguised
as
Daughter
Video
watch
Courtney & Company

Upcoming Events

08 Aug
Florida Georgia Line at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guests Dan & Shay Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09 Aug
Visit Courtney & Company at The Donut Stop for the Diner and Donut Tour! The Donut Stop
10 Aug
Join Tim at Macy's Backstage Opening at West County Center! Macy's Backstage at West County Center Mall
11 Aug
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
14 Aug
Beale Street Concert Series with Breakdown Shakedown The Streets of St. Charles
View More Events