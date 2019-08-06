Watch: Inmate Caught Trying To Escape Disguised As Daughter

A prison inmate in Brazil tried to escape on Saturday by dressing as his 19-year-old daughter. That included her clothes, a silicone mask, and a long black wig. The guards caught him though, and a video of the guy taking off the disguise is now circulating around online.

Preso, Clauvino da Silva, traficante de Angra dos Reis, foi pego tentando escapar de Bangu 3 com máscara, peruca e roupas femininas | Crédito: Divulgação pic.twitter.com/PyjKRpCydK — O Globo_Rio (@OGlobo_Rio) August 3, 2019