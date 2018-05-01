(Photo by Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Watch: Improv 101 With Tina Fey

Enjoy David Letterman doing some improv with Tina Fey.

May 1, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum
David Letterman does some improv with Tina Fey in the next episode of his Netflix show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction".

