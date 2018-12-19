Watch: High Heels Fail

A woman tries to walk in VERY high heels and FAILS.

December 19, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Anyaberkut/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

A 10-second clip has been making the rounds of a woman in a shoe store trying to walk in a pair of platform shoes that have ridiculously high heels.  After two steps her right ankle buckles, and then her left one gives out too, and she crumples into a twisted mess on the floor. 

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
High
heels
Fail
Courtney & Company