Watch: Hero Pensioner Takes On Three Armed Robbers

Security video filmed three robbers storming a betting parlor in Ireland. Two were carrying hammers and one had a gun. There were three customers, and two of them hit the floor, but the third guy, a feisty senior citizen, didn't.

He went behind the counter and started tangling with one of the robbers, and didn't give up until he chased him out of the store. And then he came back in and mixed it up with another guy until he left.