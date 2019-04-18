Watch: "Happiness" Keeps Shawn Mendes' Skin Looking Good

Shawn Mendes says he doesn't wash his face because HAPPINESS keeps his skin looking good??!!

April 18, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Shawn Mendes told fans he never washes his face.  He said, quote, "I think skin is very based on how you're feeling.  You could rub dirt on your face and if you're happy, you won't break out!"  Probably not sound medical advice.

