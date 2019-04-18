Watch: "Happiness" Keeps Shawn Mendes' Skin Looking Good
Shawn Mendes says he doesn't wash his face because HAPPINESS keeps his skin looking good??!!
April 18, 2019
Shawn Mendes told fans he never washes his face. He said, quote, "I think skin is very based on how you're feeling. You could rub dirt on your face and if you're happy, you won't break out!" Probably not sound medical advice.
Fan: “Your skin always looks perfect, what’s your skincare routine?”— Shawn Mendes Updates (@MendesCrewInfo) April 16, 2019
Shawn: “I’m not lying when I tell you guys that I don’t wash my face! I meditate a lot. I think skin is very based on how you’re feeling. You could rub dirt on your face & if you’re happy, you won’t break out!” pic.twitter.com/YF6ArJHl0t