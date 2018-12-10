Watch: Hang On To Your Beer No Matter What
A guy gets kicked by a kangaroo but hangs onto his BEER!
December 10, 2018
A woman in Australia posted video of her dad trying to save his two dogs that were mixing it up with a large kangaroo on his property. He may have thought he could easily scare it away because he's in shorts and flip-flops, holding a can of beer.
But the kangaroo goes on the attack and kicks him in the chest, sending him to the ground. He seems okay because he gets right back up STILL holding his beer.