Watch: Female Tennis Player Gets Penalty Removing Her Shirt
A female tennis player was penalized for removing her shirt, but male tennis players do it ALL THE TIME.
August 30, 2018
A female tennis player at the US Open named Alize Cornet was given a code violation for removing her shirt, even though it was on backwards, and she just wanted to turn it around. She was wearing a sports bra so she was still covered.
It didn't affect the score, although she did end up losing the match. Some people are saying it's an unfair double standard because male tennis stars are always taking their shirts off without getting penalized.
US Open : La Française Alizé Cornet enlève son haut et se fait sanctionner (Vidéo) https://t.co/AmVfR3pGGQ— Fʀᴇɴᴢᴢᴢʏ ǝıɹéɥϽ ♥♥ツ (@Frenzzzy) August 29, 2018