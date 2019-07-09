Watch: Even Ron Howard Thinks His Daughter Looks Like Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain DOES look a lot like Bryce Dallas Howard!
July 9, 2019
Jessica Chastain looks so much like BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD that she once briefly fooled Bryce's dad ron howard. And she even mistook Bryce for herself in a magazine once.
MISTAKEN IDENTITY – JESSICA CHASTAIN: #JessicaChastain (@jes_chastain) and #BryceDallasHoward look so similar they stood in front of a mirror together and compared features. #MistakenIdentity pic.twitter.com/wVNdtYDxLz— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 8, 2019