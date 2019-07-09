Watch: Even Ron Howard Thinks His Daughter Looks Like Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain DOES look a lot like Bryce Dallas Howard!

July 9, 2019
Courtney Landrum
(Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain looks so much like BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD that she once briefly fooled Bryce's dad ron howard.  And she even mistook Bryce for herself in a magazine once.

