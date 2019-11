A nine-year-old kid in England kept getting in trouble at school for doodling in class. But his parents embraced it, signed him up for art classes, and a restaurant recently hired him to cover an entire wall in his doodles.

#doodleprojectday4 A post shared by The Doodle Boy (@thedoodleboy.co.uk) on Oct 22, 2019 at 6:29am PDT