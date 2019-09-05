Watch: Deputies Rescue Bear Cub
Deputies come to the rescue of a bear cub trapped in a dumpster.
This happened last week in Lake Tahoe, California. Two bears tried to save a crying cub that was trapped in a motel dumpster. The smaller one climbs up the side but has no luck with the closed lid.
Fortunately, the sheriff's department came to the rescue. After getting the other animals to back off, the officers were able to open the lid and slide a ladder inside so the cub could crawl out on its own.