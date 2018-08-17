Watch: Dancing Couple Falls Into Sea

A couple dancing on a wharf fall into the water!

August 17, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

Some people were dancing to a band playing "Footloose" on the wharf at the Boston Harbor Hotel.  And then a middle-aged couple lost their balance, went over two ropes and plunged into the water.  Luckily, they weren't hurt.

