Watch: Dancing Couple Falls Into Sea

Some people were dancing to a band playing "Footloose" on the wharf at the Boston Harbor Hotel. And then a middle-aged couple lost their balance, went over two ropes and plunged into the water. Luckily, they weren't hurt.

MUST SEE VIDEO: Couple dancing at Boston Harbor Hotel last night slipped and ended up in the water (they weren’t hurt) -- if you know this couple, shoot me an email: [email protected] #Boston25 (Video: Alex Day) pic.twitter.com/TkS7dmeMki — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) August 15, 2018