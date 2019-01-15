Watch: Dance Crew Takes Over Subway

Chekc out this AMAZING dance crew on a New York City subway.

January 15, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Gicamatescu/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

A guy posted video of his dance crew tearing it up on a New York City subway.  The car is almost empty, which is fine, because they're using a lot of it, including the handrails and poles.

They combine dancing, gymnastics, and some slow-mo moves that are so good it looks like a camera trick.  Mostly, they're having a blast.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Video
watch
dance
crew
takes
over
subway