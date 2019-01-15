Watch: Dance Crew Takes Over Subway
Chekc out this AMAZING dance crew on a New York City subway.
January 15, 2019
A guy posted video of his dance crew tearing it up on a New York City subway. The car is almost empty, which is fine, because they're using a lot of it, including the handrails and poles.
They combine dancing, gymnastics, and some slow-mo moves that are so good it looks like a camera trick. Mostly, they're having a blast.
This is too much fun and I'm the last guy who wraps everything up ---- pic.twitter.com/M6DB66RWWJ— SUBLIMINAL (@innocitto) January 10, 2019