(Dreamstime)

Watch: Dads Do Daughters' Cheerleading Routine

A cheerleading squad's DADS do an entire routine for their families.

May 3, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum
Categories: 
Features

A group of dads in Iowa wanted to honor their cheerleader daughters who were headed off to a national competition.  So, during a sendoff on Friday they surprised them by performing an entire cheerleading routine.

But there's a second part to the story.  One girl's father couldn't be there because he's deployed overseas . . . so each of the dads gave her an American flag, and then a bouquet of flowers. 

And then it got even better when they showed the girl's dad on a giant video screen with his National Guard unit in the Middle East.  He apologized for not being with her, and then joined his unit as THEY all performed a cheerleading routine.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Courtney & Company
dads
do
cheerleading
routine
duaghters