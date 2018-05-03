Watch: Dads Do Daughters' Cheerleading Routine

A group of dads in Iowa wanted to honor their cheerleader daughters who were headed off to a national competition. So, during a sendoff on Friday they surprised them by performing an entire cheerleading routine.

But there's a second part to the story. One girl's father couldn't be there because he's deployed overseas . . . so each of the dads gave her an American flag, and then a bouquet of flowers.

And then it got even better when they showed the girl's dad on a giant video screen with his National Guard unit in the Middle East. He apologized for not being with her, and then joined his unit as THEY all performed a cheerleading routine.