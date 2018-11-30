Watch: Courtney's Cat Clips: Cats Scare Store Clerk
A woman working in a store is terrified by two cats.
November 30, 2018
I think it's safe to say this woman is not a cat lady. She's working in the deli area of a market in South Africa, and when she sees two cats running in her direction, she loses it. She panics, looks for an escape plan, and then crawls onto a prep table.
She stays huddled on the table until she thinks the coast is clear, and then she jumps down and takes off running with her arms in the air.