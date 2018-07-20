Watch: Courtney's Canine Clips: Toddler And Dog Play Fetch Over Fence

This is as cute as it gets. A toddler plays a game of fetch with the neighbor's dog . . . who's on the other side of a wooden fence. The toddler throws the ball over, the dog catches it and then drops it back over . . . because it's the kid's turn.

A fence can’t stop my two-year-old from playing with his new best friend. pic.twitter.com/9QBuaq4Ee2 — Chad Nelson (@CMNelsonPhoto) July 18, 2018