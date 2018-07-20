Watch: Courtney's Canine Clips: Toddler And Dog Play Fetch Over Fence

A toddler and dog play fetch over a wooden fence.

July 20, 2018
Courtney Landrum
(Dreamstime)

This is as cute as it gets.  A toddler plays a game of fetch with the neighbor's dog . . . who's on the other side of a wooden fence.  The toddler throws the ball over, the dog catches it and then drops it back over . . . because it's the kid's turn.

