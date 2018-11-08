Watch: Courtney's Canine Clips: Dog Always Thinks Patio Door Is Closed
A dog always thinks the patio door is closed even when it ISN'T.
November 8, 2018
A family posted video of their dog sitting on the back patio waiting for someone to open the door so it can come inside. But the door is already open, and even though the family is calling it to come inside, the dog still thinks it's closed.
Finally, one of the kids walks over and pretends to open the door, and the dog walks in.
He constantly thinks the screen door is closed, so we have to pretend to open it for him to come inside pic.twitter.com/oy6Hi8TsII— jensen kendall (@jensenmares) November 4, 2018