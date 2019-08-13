Watch: Celebrities In Their Calvin Klein Underwear
See who are wearing their CALVIN'S now...
Check out Odell Beckham Jr., Naomi Campbell, and other celebrities in their Calvin Klein underwear.
Remove the filter and watch what happens #IRL: featuring @naomi, @bellahadid, @jacobelordi, @obj, @diplo, @bethditto, @zyxzjs @matthew_noszka, @cara_taylorrr and @jellylinyun. #MYCALVINS ➡️IN REAL LIFE. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Directed by @bardiazeinali ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Shop their looks now at calvinklein.com 1981 Bold Unlined Cotton Bralette [US, EU> 1981 Bold Bikini [US, EU> 1981 Bold Trunk [EU, Asia> 1981 Bold Joggers [EU> CK Black Lightly Lined Perfect Coverage Whim CK Black Hipster Whim [US, EU> CK Black Trunk [EU, Asia> CK Black Petal Lace Push Up Plunge [US, Asia> CK Black Micro Low-Rise Trunk Floral Print [US, Asia> CK Black Micro Low-Rise Trunk [US, Asia> Neon Unlined Bralette [US> Neon High Cut Bikini [US> Neon Joggers [EU, ASIA> Neon Boxer Brief [EU, Asia> Neon Micro Low-Rise Trunk with Caution Tape [EU, Asia> Invisibles Lightly Lined Triangle [US, EU> Invisibles Hipster Black [US, EU> Liquid Touch Lightly Lined Perfect Coverage [US, EU> Liquid Touch Bikini Black [US, EU> Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-shirt Bra [Global> Seductive Comfort with Lace Lift Demi [US> Seductive Comfort Lace Bikini Black [US, UK> Ultra Soft Modal Boxer Brief [US>