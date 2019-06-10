Watch: Carrie Underwood Joins Joan Jett For "Bad Reputation"

Enjoy Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett ROCKING "Bad Reputation".

Courtney Landrum
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

At CMA Fest over the weekend, Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett ROCKED "Bad Reputation".

