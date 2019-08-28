Watch: Carli Lloyd Kicking NFL Field Goals
Could soccer star Carli Lloyd really be kicking filed goals in the NFL?
August 28, 2019
Carli Lloyd from the U.S. women's national soccer team supposedly has offers from two NFL teams to try out to be their kicker. But nothing is imminent. Carli's coach says that IF she does it, she'd want to spend a year training and preparing first.
Here she is kicking recently with the Philadelphia Eagles at their training camp.
Thank you to the @Eagles for having me out! Thanks to @JustinTuck @jake_elliott22 @MayorRandyBrown for the good time and tips! -- -- #55yd pic.twitter.com/owZ16f46Th— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) August 20, 2019