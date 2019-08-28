Watch: Carli Lloyd Kicking NFL Field Goals

Could soccer star Carli Lloyd really be kicking filed goals in the NFL?

August 28, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Carli Lloyd from the U.S. women's national soccer team supposedly has offers from two NFL teams to try out to be their kicker.  But nothing is imminent.  Carli's coach says that IF she does it, she'd want to spend a year training and preparing first.

Here she is kicking recently with the Philadelphia Eagles at their training camp.

