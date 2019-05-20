Watch: Brooks Koepka Denies Girlfriend Kiss Before Final Round
Brooks Koepka was REALY forcused on winning the PGA Championship this weekend.
May 20, 2019
Golfer Brooks Koepka seemed to DENY his girlfriend Jena Sims a kiss before yesterday's final round of the PGA Championship.
Making his way into the clubhouse...#PGAChamp @BKoepka pic.twitter.com/qZXO4s95Nv— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 19, 2019
But he ended up WINNING, and Jena MADE SURE to get a kiss after his big win.
HOME GIRL MADE SURE SHE GOT THAT KISS ON CAMERA— Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) May 19, 2019
Brooks Koepka another #PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/P4l71ZQraZ