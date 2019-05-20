Watch: Brooks Koepka Denies Girlfriend Kiss Before Final Round

Brooks Koepka was REALY forcused on winning the PGA Championship this weekend.

May 20, 2019
Courtney Landrum
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Golfer Brooks Koepka seemed to DENY his girlfriend Jena Sims a kiss before yesterday's final round of the PGA Championship.

But he ended up WINNING, and Jena MADE SURE to get a kiss after his big win. 

