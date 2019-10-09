Watch: Bride Reveals Bathroom Story At Altar

A bride lets the groom know what she did in the BATHROOM beffore their vows.

October 9, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

In case you missed this last month, it's making the rounds again.  It's a wedding video, but the bride doesn't know the groom is wearing a microphone. 

During a tender moment at the altar he tells her she looks "amazing" . . . and then she whispers back, quote, "I took a really big dump right before I came down the aisle."

He answers with "what the hell's wrong with you" . . . and then tells her that he's wearing a microphone and the videographer heard the whole thing.

 

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
bride
reveals
story
bathroom
moment
vows
altar
Courtney & Company