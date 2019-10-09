Watch: Bride Reveals Bathroom Story At Altar

In case you missed this last month, it's making the rounds again. It's a wedding video, but the bride doesn't know the groom is wearing a microphone.

During a tender moment at the altar he tells her she looks "amazing" . . . and then she whispers back, quote, "I took a really big dump right before I came down the aisle."

He answers with "what the hell's wrong with you" . . . and then tells her that he's wearing a microphone and the videographer heard the whole thing.