Watch Boxer Toss Blues Player Holding Stanley Cup Into Pool
While the Blues and The Stanley Cup were in Vegas, somebody got a little upset...
A scuffle between the St. Louis Blues and professional boxer Tyson Fury’s entourage unfolded at Las Vegas pool venue, Wet Republic, on Sunday.
After defeating Tom Schwarz by a second-round TKO, the 6-foot-9 heavyweight and his crew initially mingled with the Stanley Cup champions and even posed for a few photos with the players.
Tensions soon followed, leading to one of Fury’s entourage pushing a member of the Blues into a pool.
Fury was initially the center of attention as he was greeted by bikini-clad women holding up a sign with his nickname: Gypsy King. Once the Blues arrived with Lord Stanley, someone in Fury’s group felt upstaged.
The Blues were welcomed by a line of LED drummers, their championship anthem “Gloria” played over the loudspeakers and chants of “Let’s Go Blues.”
Kings of the ice meets the King of the ring. #GypsyKing #StLouisBlues #StanleyCup
St. Louis defeated the Boston Bruins in seven games to end a 52-year championship wait. Fury is ranked top overall heavyweight by The Ring.
Click here to watch the exclusive video from theblast.com.