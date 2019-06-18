Watch Boxer Toss Blues Player Holding Stanley Cup Into Pool

A scuffle between the St. Louis Blues and professional boxer Tyson Fury’s entourage unfolded at Las Vegas pool venue, Wet Republic, on Sunday.

After defeating Tom Schwarz by a second-round TKO, the 6-foot-9 heavyweight and his crew initially mingled with the Stanley Cup champions and even posed for a few photos with the players.

Tensions soon followed, leading to one of Fury’s entourage pushing a member of the Blues into a pool.

Fury was initially the center of attention as he was greeted by bikini-clad women holding up a sign with his nickname: Gypsy King. Once the Blues arrived with Lord Stanley, someone in Fury’s group felt upstaged.

The Blues were welcomed by a line of LED drummers, their championship anthem “Gloria” played over the loudspeakers and chants of “Let’s Go Blues.”

St. Louis defeated the Boston Bruins in seven games to end a 52-year championship wait. Fury is ranked top overall heavyweight by The Ring.

Click here​ to watch the exclusive video from theblast.com.