Watch: Bat Flies Inside Plane

Check out a BAT flying around inside a plane full of passengers.

August 5, 2019
Courtney Landrum
(Getty Images)

On a Spirit Airlines flight on Friday from Charlotte, North Carolina to Newark, New Jersey, somehow a LIVE BAT got loose and started flying around the cabin.  It's not clear where it came from, but eventually someone managed to trap it in the bathroom.

