Watch: Bat Flies Inside Plane

On a Spirit Airlines flight on Friday from Charlotte, North Carolina to Newark, New Jersey, somehow a LIVE BAT got loose and started flying around the cabin. It's not clear where it came from, but eventually someone managed to trap it in the bathroom.

me, twice a year: “i’ll never fly spirit again.”

me, this morning, after deciding i’d rather save 12 dollars: pic.twitter.com/ASqk3bb89j — Peter Scattini (@jpscattini) July 31, 2019