Watch: Ball-Off-The-Butt Basket
A college basketball player sinks a basket after doing the ball-off-the-butt move.
March 15, 2019
If you haven't seen this, Eastern Washington's Jessica McDowell-White scored the winning basket on Wednesday, which sent her team to the Big Sky Conference title game. But it's how she did it that's making the news.
There were four seconds left when she was inbounding the ball, but instead of passing it to a teammate, she bounced it off the butt of an opponent, and then grabbed it, and sunk the shot for the win.
I’ve NEVER seen someone do this for THE GAME WINNER -- @EWUWBB pic.twitter.com/PjuLedlfk9— Overtime (@overtime) March 14, 2019