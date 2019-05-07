Watch: Another Bad National Anthem

Enjoy another BAD National Anthem attempt.

May 7, 2019
Courtney Landrum
The plague of people butchering the national anthem continues.  This time it's a guy at a minor league baseball game in High Point, North Carolina.  Not only is his singing bad, but he completely butchers the words too.

He's barely two lines into the song when he goofs up, and then asks the crowd to do the singing.  And when he finally jumps back in, he's terrible.

