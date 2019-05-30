Watch: 97-Year-Old Grandmother Goes To Prom

A 97-year-old woman in Rhode Island never went to prom, because it was the Depression and her parents couldn't afford a dress.  So her granddaughter got permission to take her to a random high school prom last Friday, did a promposal, bought her a dress, and they named her honorary prom queen.

