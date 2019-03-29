Watch: $25 Million Penthouse Tour

"Architectural Digest"has video of a real estate agent giving a tour of a $25 million New York City penthouse. It's in SoHo, it takes up two entire floors, and it's over 5,800 square feet. It also has a 360-degree view.

There are floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors that are completely soundproof. It has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a private elevator, and its own yoga studio. And the wrap-around terrace looks like a fancy deck you might see at the top of a luxury hotel.