Watch: 12 Years Of Hiccups

A woman in England named Lisa Graves has had the hiccups for 12 years. They started when she was pregnant with her first child, but they never went away. She says it can be 20 or 30 hiccups throughout the day, but sometimes it's nonstop.

And they have a weird sound, kind of like a dog that squeals when you accidentally step on its tail. Doctors say the hiccups are a side effects of a minor stroke she had, although she never felt a thing, and has no other issues.