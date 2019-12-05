Bad Mood

(Getty Images)

Waking Up In A Bad Mood

We wake up in a BAD MOOD 300 days a year??!!

December 5, 2019
Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

According to a new study, we wake up in a bad mood 300 DAYS a year.  That's basically five or six days out of every week and 82% of the year.  And here's why...

1.  We wake up too cold an average of 1.24 times a week.

2.  We wake up too hot an average of 1.74 times a week.

3.  Some loud noise wakes us up 1.38 times a week.

4.  And a bad or strange dream wakes us up 1.4 times a week.

That adds up to 5.76 nights a week, or 300 bad wake ups a year.

The study also found we only get 91 nights of full, uninterrupted sleep per year, but even some of THOSE nights end with us waking up in a bad mood. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
waking
up
bad
mood
Courtney & Company