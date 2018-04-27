(Dreamstime)

Viral Video: Taco Bell's Taco Supreme Flavor Sunflower Seeds

Taco Bell-flavored sunflower seeds are hitting stores this month.

April 27, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum
Categories: 
Features

Taco Bell has teamed with Bigs to create Taco Supreme Flavor Sunflower Seeds!

Tags: 
Y98
Taco Bell
Video
sunflower
seeds
taco
supreme
Courtney & Company