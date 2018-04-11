(Photo by Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Viral Video: Jennifer Garner Plays "What's In My Bag?"

Check out Jennifer Garner, who might be a little drunk, going through one of her bags.

April 11, 2018
Jennifer Garner solidifies her standing as my favorite Instagram celebrity ever, with this video where she's a little drunk and rummaging through her bag.

On today’s episode of “What’s In My Bag?” we explore the depths of my favorite backpack. #ihadsomewine #notcolorcoding #whoneedsageode

