(Photo by Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Viral Video: Golden Knights NHL Playoff Debut Introduction

Check out the introduction that the Golden Knights had for their last night's FIRST EVER playoff game.

April 12, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum
Categories: 
Features

The NHL had never had a team in Las Vegas before, so it should be no surprise that it had likely never had a playoff series-opening number quite like what the Golden Knights staged last night...

Tags: 
Y98
Golden Knights
NHL
playoff
debut
introduction
Video
Courtney & Company
READ MORE READ LESS