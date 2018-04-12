Viral Video: Golden Knights NHL Playoff Debut Introduction
Check out the introduction that the Golden Knights had for their last night's FIRST EVER playoff game.
April 12, 2018
The NHL had never had a team in Las Vegas before, so it should be no surprise that it had likely never had a playoff series-opening number quite like what the Golden Knights staged last night...
Leave it to the @GoldenKnights to put on an extravaganza to welcome the #StanleyCup Playoffs to Vegas! pic.twitter.com/lNibz6io13— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 12, 2018