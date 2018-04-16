(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Viral Video: Adele Gets Down To Beyonce

Watch Adele really enjoy Beyonce's Coachella performance.

April 16, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Adele watched BEYONCÉ'S Coachella performance online, and posted Instagram videos of herself getting down.

Mood 1 #Beychella

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

