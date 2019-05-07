There's a dating site called BeautifulPeople.com that only lets you join if you're good looking enough. And they just asked 3,000 members to name the UGLIEST physical features someone can have.

According to women, the worst features MEN can have are...

A bad mouth or bad teeth . . . being overweight or obese . . . being too short . . . having bad skin . . . too much body hair . . . an ugly or crooked nose . . . bad hair or a bald spot . . . bad posture . . . long or dirty fingernails . . . and being too scrawny or skinny.

According to men, the worst features WOMEN can have are...

Being overweight . . . eyes that are too close together or too far apart . . . a big nose . . . bad skin . . . a poor figure . . . no butt, or too much butt . . . being skinny without any muscle tone . . . a bad mouth or bad teeth . . . bad makeup, or too much makeup . . . and having a unibrow.

